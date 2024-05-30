‘Highly derogatory’: Filmmaker files complaint against PM Modi over controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi
PM Modi's comments on Mahatma Gandhi that 'nobody knew him until the film ‘Gandhi’ was released' has triggered widespread outrage in public and political circles.
National Award-winning filmmaker Luit Kumar Barman on Wednesday, May 29, filed a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi during an interview, terming them as “highly derogatory" and an “insult" to the Father of the Nation.