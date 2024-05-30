National Award-winning filmmaker Luit Kumar Barman on Wednesday, May 29, filed a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi during an interview, terming them as “highly derogatory" and an “insult" to the Father of the Nation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Luit Kumar Barman filed the complaint at Hatigaon police station in Guwahati. The police have, however, said that no FIR was registered in connection with PM Modi's remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

In his complaint, the filmmaker said, “This is a highly derogatory statement and cannot be acceptable by a citizen of India. As a citizen, we can not accept insult to Mahatma Gandhi. No film is required to introduce him to the world…" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It further added that by comparing Mahatma Gandhi with a film, “Narendra Modi has defamed Mahatma Gandhi along with the people of India. Therefore, I request you to take action against Narendra Modi under relevant section of law,"

In an interview with ABP, PM Modi said, “Across the world, Mahatma Gandhi was a great person. Was it not our responsibility in these 75 years to ensure that the entire world knows Mahatma Gandhi. I am sorry to say that no one knows about him. The first time when the film 'Gandhi' was made, it was then that there was curiosity across the world as to who this person was."

PM Modi's comments on Mahatma Gandhi has triggered widespread outrage in public and political circles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said the remarks were “shocking". He said and the prime minister “feels shame" in praising Mahatma Gandhi even as both of them hail from Gujarat.

Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at PM Modi referring to his educational qualification. He said, “Only a student of 'Entire Political Science' would need to watch the film to know about Mahatma Gandhi."

Congress' Jairam Ramesh said, “I don't know in which world the outgoing prime minister lives where Mahatma Gandhi was not recognised across the world before 1982. If anyone has destroyed the legacy of the Mahatma, it is the outgoing prime minister himself. His own government has destroyed Gandhian institutions in Varanasi, Delhi and Ahmedabad." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

