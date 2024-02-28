Himachal Congress saw loss, rebellion and 'instability' in 24 hours. Can CM Sukhu save his govt?
The Himachal Pradesh Congress found itself in trouble after minister Vikramaditya Singh resigned from his post. This sparked the fear that CM Sukhvinder Sukhu could lose majority and his government could fall. Soon, top Congress leaders swung into action to pacify the disgruntled lawmakers.
In less than 24 hours, the Congress suffered a dramatic loss in the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha Elections and a state minister's resignation sparked speculation about the state government's "instability". But the passage of the Himachal Pradesh Budget through a voice vote came as a relief for the Congress government in the state.