Himachal govt hikes award for Mahila Vikas Protsahan Puraskar to ₹1 lakh1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:48 AM IST
- The Mahila Vikas Protsahan Puraskar is awarded to women who excel in various fields.
- The Social Justice and Empowerment department is running a series of awareness programmes across the state from March 1-8 to apprise women on sensitive issues.
Days ahead of International Women's Day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a nearly five-fold increase in the monetary award under the Himachal Pradesh Mahila Vikas Protsahan Puraskar.
