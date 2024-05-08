Himachal news: High Court refers 3 Independent MLAs' resignation case to third judge
The division bench of the high court had last week reserved its order on the plea of the three Independent MLAs.
A two-member bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday referred to a third judge the case of three Independent MLAs who want the assembly Speaker to accept their resignations. The three MLAs – K L Thakur, Hoshiyar Singh and Ashish Sharma – had approached the court seeking its directions to the Speaker to accept their resignations they tendered in March amid a political crisis in the state. But the division bench comprising Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua offered differing views on whether the court can issue directions to the Speaker in this regard.