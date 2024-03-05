Six rebel Congress MLAs—who were disqualified after they cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh —on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court to challenge their disqualification ordered by the Assembly Speaker.

Filing a plea against the February 29 decision of the state Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, the rebel MLAs said that the Speaker’s order was ‘illegal and constitutional’.

The disqualified MLAs who moved to the apex court are Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Devinder Kumar Bhutoo, Ravi Thakur and Chetanya Sharma.

Earlier, the MLAs had moved the Himachal Pradesh High Court challenging their disqualification from the state Assembly following the defeat of party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha election.

Assembly Speaker Pathania disqualified these rebel MLAs who had not only cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls but also abstained from voting on the Budget in the state Assembly, defying the party whip. The House passed the Finance Bill by voice vote.

The ruling Congress had sought disqualification of these rebel MLAs’ saying that they abstained from voting on the Budget in the Assembly, defying a party whip to vote for the government on the Finance Bill.

Meanwhile, seven BJP MLAs have received notices for allegedly creating a ruckus in the Vidhan Sabha on February 28. Confirming that notices have been sent to some BJP MLAs, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker said the matter has been referred to the Privileges Committee.

"Notices have been received from some members (on the ruckus) and I have also taken suo motu notice. The matter has been referred to the Privileges Committee," PTI quoted Pathania as saying.

"The indiscipline created by BJP legislators inside the House invites action for breach of privilege, rules and constitutional provisions and notices are being issued to them in this regard," he said.

On February 28, the speaker had adjourned the House after suspending 15 BJP MLAs, including the leader of the opposition Jai Ram Thakur for misbehavior with the marshall outside the speaker's office and creating a ruckus on February 27, but the suspended BJP MLAs refused to leave the House and threw papers on the chair of the speaker and raised slogans.

