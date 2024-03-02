Himachal Pradesh: Rebel Congress MLA Rajinder Rana claims to be in touch with ‘9 more who are feeling suffocated’
Rebel Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Rajinder Rana claims nine more party legislators feel suffocated under Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's leadership. Disqualified MLAs challenge their disqualification in High Court. Drama unfolds in Cabinet meeting as ministers leave midway over policy decisions.
Himachal Political Crisis: Just when all seemed well in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, when it felt Congress had averted a crisis, rebel Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Rajinder Rana claimed that nine more party legislators "feeling suffocated" due to Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's style of functioning.