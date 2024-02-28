Himachal Pradesh: Vikramaditya Singh says not 'pressing' resignation till...

Hours after resigning as a Himachal Pradesh minister, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh said he will "not press on his resignation till the time the dialogue and the action of the observers is complete". He denied taking back his resignation yet.

"There is a difference between taking back the resignation and not pressing the resignation till the time the dialogue and the action of the observers is not complete...," he said.

Top Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar reached Shimla on Wednesday to engage with the disgruntled party MLAs.

A group of Congress MLAs, including the six who cross-voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls, were learnt to be "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement, PTI reported.

Singh, who rebelled against the Congress government in the state, said, “We have talked to the observers. We have informed them about the present situation... I will not press my resignation until a decision is taken. The final decision will be taken in the coming time..."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said party observers are speaking with the Congress MLAs and taking their opinion.

"First, they met the PCC Chief. They also met Vikramaditya Singh. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that he is not going to accept his resignation and he [Singh] has also agreed not to press on his decision to resign..."

