Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / Himachal Pradesh: Vikramaditya Singh says not 'pressing' resignation till...

Himachal Pradesh: Vikramaditya Singh says not 'pressing' resignation till...

Written By Akriti Anand

Himachal Pradesh politics: Vikramaditya Singh said there is a difference between taking back the resignation and not pressing the resignation.

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh addresses the media after he resigned as minister in the Himachal Pradesh cabinet, in Shimla on Wednesday.

Hours after resigning as a Himachal Pradesh minister, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh said he will "not press on his resignation till the time the dialogue and the action of the observers is complete". He denied taking back his resignation yet.

"There is a difference between taking back the resignation and not pressing the resignation till the time the dialogue and the action of the observers is not complete...," he said.

Top Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar reached Shimla on Wednesday to engage with the disgruntled party MLAs.

A group of Congress MLAs, including the six who cross-voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls, were learnt to be "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement, PTI reported.

Singh, who rebelled against the Congress government in the state, said, “We have talked to the observers. We have informed them about the present situation... I will not press my resignation until a decision is taken. The final decision will be taken in the coming time..."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said party observers are speaking with the Congress MLAs and taking their opinion.

"First, they met the PCC Chief. They also met Vikramaditya Singh. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that he is not going to accept his resignation and he [Singh] has also agreed not to press on his decision to resign..."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.