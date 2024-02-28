A day after the Rajya Sabha Elections, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced his resignation from the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cabinet on Wednesday. Singh hasn't quit the grand old party and said he has no plans to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yet.

He, however, expressed displeasure with the Congress during a press conference on Wednesday. Here's what he said about the Congress in the state and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu:

Congress's loss in Rajya Sabha polls: Vikramaditya Singh said he was "deeply hurt" by what has been happening over the past two-three days and it's a matter of concern. As per PTI, he added there's a need to ponder what went wrong for the Congress.

His statement came a day after six Congress MLAs cross-voted in favour of the BJP, leading to the latter's unexpected victory in the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha polls.

MLAs "were overlooked": Singh also alleged that he faced sublimation within the party. "There have been attempts to humiliate and undermine me from some quarters and in spite of reservations, I supported the government," he said. He added that MLAs "were overlooked" in the past one year.

"I respect the CM but there has to be coordination among the Council of Ministers...This is a breach of trust, something that has led to where we are standing today...," he said.

He said the most important thing for him is the relationship with the people of Himachal Pradesh. "But the kind of system prevailing in the government in last year, how MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices - this is a result of that," Vikramaditya Singh said.

Father disrespected: The former Himachal Pradesh minister, who is the son of former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, late Virbhadra Singh, said the 2022 state assembly election was fought in the name of his father. "However, the Congress government could not find a small space for Virbhadra Singh's statue at Mall Road," he said as he returned emotional and teary-eyed.

"There was no poster, or hoarding or banner which did not carry his picture (during elections). There was a full-page ad with his picture in the newspapers a day before voting," he said.

"But after victory when the matter of his statue came, the government failed to decide the location (for the statue). This is the respect this Government has shown to my late father...It is not a political but an emotional thing for a son," Vikramaditya Singh said.