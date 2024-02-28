Himachal Pradesh: Why is former CM Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya upset with Congress?
Himachal Pradesh: Vikramaditya Singh hasn't quit the Congress and said he has no plans to join the BJP yet. He, however, expressed displeasure with the Congress on Wednesday. Here's what he said about the Congress in the state and CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
A day after the Rajya Sabha Elections, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced his resignation from the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cabinet on Wednesday. Singh hasn't quit the grand old party and said he has no plans to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yet.
He also quoted a couplet by the last Mughal Emperor of India Bahadur Shah Zafar, "Kitna hai bad-naseeb 'Zafar' dafn ke liye, do gaz zameen bhi na mili kuch-e-yaar main."
Mother Pratibha Singh not given CM post: Pratibha Singh, Vikramaditya's mother, was seen as a frontrunner for chief minister's post during the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections. However, but the Congress chose Sukhu for the top post. Pratibha Singh remained the state Congress president. "We accept the decision taken by Congress high command," she had said back then.
Singh's resignation not accepted yet: What Congress is up to?
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said there is no reason to accept Vikramaditya Singh's resignation. "I have spoken with him. He is my younger brother... He has some grievances that will be solved," the CM said.
Meanwhile, Singh said he has apprised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi about the developments and the ball is now in the party high command's court.
"The Congress party had made promises to the people and we owe the responsibility to fulfil those promises and I would decide my future course of action after consulting my supporters," Vikramaditya Singh said.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!