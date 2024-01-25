Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Thursday. The Nyay Yatra faced tension while the Congress leaders were in Assam, wherein FIR was filed against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Kanhaiya Kumar. Barbs flew between Assam Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Continuing the political mudslinging, on Thursday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that Congress politics have become “soft naxalite". On Wednesday the Assam CM had accused Rahul Gandhi of provoking the crowd with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and “Naxalite tactics".

Reminiscing about the time when Himanta Biswa Sarma was part of Congress, the Assam CM said, “Their slogans don't reflect Gandhian principles anymore. I too was in Congress for 22 years. But it never had such slogans earlier." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Congress had a soft slogan. I see that they have killed even the soul of Congress. Entire carcade was full of so-called Left people, Left-leaning people.", Assam CM said.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 2024 Lok Sabha Poll campaign in Bulandshar on Thursday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “BJP will win all constituencies covered by Rahul Gandhi during Nyay Yatra in Assam".

“Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra in Assam during Ram temple consecration a political conspiracy to create communal tension", Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Launching fresh attacks on Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Rahul wanted to destabilise Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that they would arrest Rahul Gandhi after the Lok Sabha elections.

"We will arrest him after the Lok Sabha election. If we arrest him before, it will become politicised. Now the case has been registered, SIT will investigate, and we have evidence. A big incident could have happened in Guwahati after he instigated to break barricades. We don't want to do politics before the Lok Sabha election because we are going to win this election," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi and Himanta Biswa Sarma have been locked in a verbal duel since the Yatra began in Assam on January 18.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!