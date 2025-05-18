Himanta Sarma’s explosive claim - Gogoi visited Pak to get ‘ISI training’; Cong MP replies behaving like ‘IT cell troll'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday made a startling claim that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had visited Pakistan on an invitation from the country’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi slammed Himanta Biswa Sarma and questioned his mental state due to issues at the home front.

Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan visit was on ISI invitation Speaking to reporters at an official event, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi did not travel to Pakistan for tourism but to receive training under the direct invitation of Pakistan’s Home Department.

CM Sarma said, “Gaurav Gogoi had gone to Pakistan on invitation of ISI. For the first time, I want to say that he went to Pakistan at the invitation of ISI. We have that document. He went there to receive training.”

"Gaurav Gogoi went there after receiving the letter from the Pakistan Home Department. He went there following the invitation of the Pakistan government. Not External Affairs, Cultural Ministry, he went there at the invitation of the Pakistan Home Department," Sarma claimed, adding It is a "serious matter...more considerable action will be taken."

Himanta further alleged that Gogoi worked closely with the Pakistani establishment during his visit.

The Assam CM distinguished this from invitations issued by Pakistan’s foreign affairs or cultural departments, insisting that Gogoi’s visit was sanctioned specifically by the Home Department, which he described as “dangerous.”

The Chief Minister warned that Gaurav Gogoi’s “paths are closed” and that the government has already seen the evidence, but requires time to obtain the official documents through diplomatic channels.

CM Himanta Sarma also urged the public to await the official disclosure and refrained from further comment until the deadline.

Assam government promises proof by September 10 CM Himanta Sarma said the Assam government possesses documentary evidence supporting these allegations and promised to make all proof public by 10 September after proper verification.

Himanta Sarma emphasised the seriousness of the matter, stating, “When does the Home Department send an invitation? It is only to impart training.”

Allegations extend to Congress MP Gogoi’s family The Assam CM also accused Gogoi’s British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, of having links with Pakistan, alleging she had travelled between India and Pakistan 19 times and continued receiving a salary from a Pakistan-based NGO with purported ISI connections.

CM Himanta Sarma criticised sections of the media for downplaying the gravity of the allegations and called on Gaurav Gogoi to stop making “childish statements” demanding proof, asserting that certification by the courts was the only remaining step.

Sarma defends BJP, warns of action against similar cases Sarma defended the BJP’s stance, asserting that if any BJP leader were found to have similar ties, swift action would be taken.

The Assam CM also highlighted the exclusion of Gogoi from the government’s all-party delegation on Operation Sindoor, which aims to rally global support against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Gogoi strongly denies allegations, questions Sarma’s mental state Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has strongly denied the allegations, calling them “nonsense” and questioning CM Himanta Sarma’s mental state.

The political spat has intensified, with Gogoi challenging Sarma to provide evidence and the Chief Minister vowing to reveal more details in September, signalling a protracted battle over the claims.

In a series of posts on X, Gogoi said Sarma's recent remarks were "insane and nonsense" and that he was behaving like an "IT cell troll" without talking with facts.

"For some reason best known to him I have been on his radar since my entry into Assam. He has made many baseless remarks about me in the past 13 years. The most recent one borders on insanity and the absurd," the Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha said.

He expressed his concern for the health condition of the chief minister of Assam.

"It is often said that when there is something bothering at home, it reflects in the mental state of the person. We will ensure that after 2026 he gets to have some rest," Gogoi said.