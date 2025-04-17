Hindus should keep weapons at home: Bengal BJP leader stirs row amid Waqf violence, says ‘even God doesn’t…’

A fresh controversy has erupted in West Bengal after a video surfaced allegedly showing senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh urging Hindus to keep weapons at home for self-defence. The remarks, made at a public rally in North 24 Parganas district in the wake of recent communal violence in Murshidabad, have ignited fierce criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has branded the comments “provocative” and accused the BJP of stoking communal discord.

In the purported video, Dilip Ghosh, a former state BJP chief, is heard admonishing the Hindu community for prioritising consumer goods over security. “Hindus are buying television sets, refrigerators and new furniture. But they don’t have a single weapon at home. When something happens, they keep calling the police. The police will not save you,” he declared, referencing the recent unrest in Murshidabad where three people were killed and hundreds displaced during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Dilip Ghosh further remarked that, a decade ago, Ram Navami processions were virtually unknown in the state, but today they are ubiquitous because “Hindus have realised they need to unite. Even God doesn’t stand by the weak,” he added.

The video quickly went viral on social media, though its authenticity has not been independently verified. Neither Ghosh nor the BJP has issued a formal response to the controversy.

(Mint could not independently verify the video)

TMC leaders were swift to condemn the remarks.

Murshidabad MLA Humayun Kabir accused Ghosh of inciting communal tension and undermining West Bengal’s tradition of harmony. “These BJP leaders are using religion to provoke Hindus and disrupt the state’s culture,” Kabir asserted.

The TMC has also pointed to previous incidents where Ghosh and other BJP leaders have been booked for allegedly brandishing weapons at Ram Navami rallies, in defiance of state regulations.

The issue of weapons at religious processions has been a recurring flashpoint in West Bengal.

Dilip Ghosh has previously defended the presence of swords and other traditional arms at Ram Navami rallies, arguing that such practices are part of Hindu custom and that the community has every right to celebrate its festivals as it sees fit.

However, state authorities, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have insisted that carrying arms in public processions is illegal and have directed police to take strict action against violators.