Historic prisoner swap marks a win for Biden’s focus on alliances
David S. Cloud , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 02 Aug 2024, 02:48 PM IST
SummaryThe deal highlighted Biden’s long-espoused faith in allies, that he has insisted produces greater foreign policy gains than Trump’s attacks on America’s friends.
WASHINGTON—When Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich arrived at an Air Force base outside Washington late Thursday, it marked at least a partial vindication for President Biden’s beleaguered foreign policy in his waning months in office.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less