Hochul Taps $200 Million From NYC Transit in ‘Backdoor Raid’

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul is using New York City’s public transportation system to help resolve the city’s estimated $6.2 billion budget deficit for next year.

The state-run Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the city’s subways, buses and two commuter railroads, will get $200 million less in subsidy payments from the city to fund buses, according to MTA’s financial documents.

Reinvent Albany, a fiscal watchdog group, on Monday called the move a “backdoor raid” on the agency’s bus funding. “Unfortunately, the state has quietly chosen not to compensate MTA Bus, leaving the MTA – and ultimately bus riders – to eat the loss of city funding,” Reinvent Albany said in its statement.

On Wednesday, the MTA is set to update its own projected budget deficits for future years. In its July financial plan, the MTA said the one-time $200 million cut in the bus subsidy would be covered by its own resources. “Despite the reduction in City reimbursement, the MTA Plan continues to provide the resources necessary to maintain current bus service levels for customers,” it said in the plan.

The city is on the hook for a $732.7 million bus subsidy payment to the MTA in 2026, and a $674.5 million bus subsidy payment in 2027, according to the agency’s financial documents. Meanwhile, New York City officials are projecting a $6.2 billion deficit for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2027, with that gap potentially increasing to nearly $9 billion in fiscal year 2030, according to city documents.

Using the MTA’s budget to help support other spending in the state has happened before. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo redirected millions of dollars from the MTA’s operating budget during his tenure to the state’s spending plan. New York’s Governor nominates the MTA’s chief executive officer and board chair.

Hochul has found new funding resources for the MTA in the past, including raising the payroll mobility tax on certain businesses to help support the transit network once federal pandemic aid money ended.

“No Governor has stepped up to support the MTA and its riders like Governor Hochul,” said Sean Butler, a spokesperson for the governor, in an emailed statement. “She saved the agency from a fiscal cliff and has made historic investments to improve and expand service. Allowing a reduction in NYC’s FY27 subsidy of MTA bus service was part of a comprehensive package to address the City’s deficit and has zero impact on bus service for New Yorkers.”

The MTA already has its own budget gaps to fix. It anticipates a $295 million deficit in 2027 that is expected to grow to nearly $900 million by 2030. MTA officials are set to update those budget projections on Wednesday during the agency’s monthly board meeting.

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