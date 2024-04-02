Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jawaharlal Nehru made ‘two blunders’ in J&K, says Amit Shah
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah criticizes Jawaharlal Nehru for implementing Article 370 in J&K, praises PM Modi for its abrogation and flag-raising. Shah blames Nehru for Kashmir issues, including Pakistan-occupied part.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday recalled the “blunder" committed in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, while praising PM Narendra Modi for correcting it during his tenure. Amit Shah said Jawaharlal Nehru made an error when he implemented Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which was abrogated by PM Modi who also raised an Indian flag in the Union Territory.