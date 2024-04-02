Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday recalled the “blunder" committed in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, while praising PM Narendra Modi for correcting it during his tenure. Amit Shah said Jawaharlal Nehru made an error when he implemented Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which was abrogated by PM Modi who also raised an Indian flag in the Union Territory.

Addressing the public rally in Jodhpur as the Lok Sabha elections near, Amit Shah said, "PM Modi has fulfilled all the promises that we made since the foundation of the BJP. Former PM Jawaharlal Nehru committed a blunder by implementing Article 370 in Kashmir. PM Modi put an end to Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and raised the Indian flag in Kashmir."

Amit Shah also blamed Jawaharlal Nehru for the part in Jammu and Kashmir which is currently occupied by Pakistan, saying because of these “two blunders", “Kashmir had to suffer for years".

This is not the first time Jawaharlal Nehru's name had been mentioned during the debates on Jammu and Kashmir. While replying to a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah noted that Jawaharlal Nehru made "two blunders"-- declared a ceasefire without winning the entire Kashmir (during India-Pakistan war in 1948) and also took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations.

"I support the word that was used here -- Nehruvian blunder. Because of the blunder that was committed during the time of Nehru, Kashmir had to suffer. With responsibility, I want to say that the two blunders that happened during the tenure of Jawaharlal Nehru, due to his decisions, because of which Kashmir had to suffer for years. The first is to declare a ceasefire - when our army was winning, the ceasefire was imposed. If there had been a ceasefire after three days, PoK would have been a part of India today...The second is to take our internal issue to the UN," Shah said.

Attacking Congress furthermore, Amit Shah said the grand-old party also ignored the calls for a Ram temple at Lord Ram's Janmoobhoomi, the Ayodhya city, a promise fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi. The Ram temple was recently inaugurated by PM Modi in January.

"For 70 years, the Congress party has diverted from the issue of the Ram Temple at 'Ram Janmbhoomi' but PM Modi has not only laid the foundation stone but also did the 'Pran Pratistha' on January 22," Amit Shah said during the rally.

(With agency inputs)

