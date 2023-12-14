Hong Kong Issues Bounties for More Exiled Dissidents
SummaryThe move comes despite international concern over the city’s efforts to push a national-security crackdown globally.
HONG KONG—National-security police are ratcheting up their efforts to crack down on dissent overseas, offering bounties for a growing list of Hong Kong activists in exile and arresting people suspected of helping them.
