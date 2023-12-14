Hong Kong Issues Bounties for More Exiled Dissidents

HONG KONG—National-security police are ratcheting up their efforts to crack down on dissent overseas, offering bounties for a growing list of Hong Kong activists in exile and arresting people suspected of helping them.

The police on Thursday issued arrest warrants for five dissidents who it said have fled overseas and are accused of committing offenses under the national-security law imposed three years ago in the wake of mass pro-democracy demonstrations. They are offering 1 million Hong Kong dollars, the equivalent of about $128,000, to anyone who can share information that could help lead to the capture of each individual—more than double the awards offered on the police website for people wanted on suspicion of murder.

The bounties add to those issued earlier this year for eight overseas activists on the police’s wanted list. Those rewards sparked concern among businesses and diplomats based in the financial hub, as well as criticism from governments including the U.S., Australia and the U.K., countries where some of the wanted activists now live in exile.

The new targets, which include Simon Cheng, a former employee of the U.K.’s Hong Kong consulate, were accused of allegedly inciting secession, inciting subversion or colluding with a foreign country or external elements to endanger national security. The others include members of advocacy groups based outside Hong Kong, such as in Washington, D.C.

Police said the people were wanted over calls for international sanctions against Chinese and Hong Kong officials, and in the case of two of them, urging others on social media to receive military training overseas and overthrow the government, police said Thursday.

“They betrayed the country and betrayed Hong Kong," Steve Li, chief superintendent of the Hong Kong police’s national-security department, said in a briefing.

The police also arrested four people suspected of providing financial assistance to former opposition lawmakers Nathan Law and Ted Hui, who were among the original group of activists targeted with bounties, to “break their chain of financing," Li said.

Since the police first put bounties on the activists in July, the force has received more than 500 pieces of information about them, some of which was fairly useful intelligence that could lead to further action, Li told reporters.

Cheng, the former consulate worker who spent time in detention in mainland China in 2019, called his inclusion on the list “a lifelong honor."

“If the government deems the quest for democracy and freedom a crime, we embrace the charges," Cheng said on X, the former Twitter.

Beijing imposed a sweeping national-security law in 2020 to punish political dissent after widespread protests rocked the city. In response, the U.S. government has imposed sanctions against officials in Hong Kong and Beijing, saying they have undermined Hong Kong’s autonomy and restricted people’s freedoms.

Last month, American lawmakers introduced a bill to sanction 49 officials in Hong Kong, including judges and prosecutors. The Hong Kong government at the time condemned the effort as an attempt to intimidate officials and said the national-security law had restored the city’s business environment and allowed people’s lives to return to normal.

“Fugitives should not take any chances or have any delusion that they could evade criminal liabilities by absconding from Hong Kong," the Hong Kong government said Thursday.

While the national-security law has ended pro-democracy street protests in Hong Kong and crushed many forms of dissent, the city’s authorities have turned their attention to what they have called “soft resistance" in recent months.

Major Hong Kong television broadcaster TVB aired a program in recent weeks focused on the security law, featuring jailed protesters expressing remorse over their actions and supporting rehabilitation programs run by prisons. The episodes were also shared on the police’s social-media platforms.

On Sunday, Hong Kong saw a record-low turnout in local district-level elections after the rules were overhauled to ensure only candidates deemed patriotic to China’s government could take part. Some analysts said the poor showing among electors reflected public antipathy to the city’s changes in governance in recent years that excluded opposition voices.

