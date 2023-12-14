Hong Kong Issues Bounties for More Exiled Dissidents

The police on Thursday issued arrest warrants for five dissidents who it said have fled overseas and are accused of committing offenses under the national-security law imposed three years ago in the wake of mass pro-democracy demonstrations. They are offering 1 million Hong Kong dollars, the equivalent of about $128,000, to anyone who can share information that could help lead to the capture of each individual—more than double the awards offered on the police website for people wanted on suspicion of murder.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}