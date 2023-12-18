Hong Kong Puts Its Most-Wanted Dissident Jimmy Lai on Trial

HONG KONG—The most high-profile case of Hong Kong’s yearslong effort to snuff out dissent after protests rocked the city began on Monday as newspaper tycoon Jimmy Lai went on trial under the national security law imposed by Beijing.

Lai, a child immigrant to the city who built a clothing and media empire, was among the most defiant critics of China’s Communist Party and a prominent backer of 2019 pro-democracy demonstrations through his now-closed Apple Daily.

Chinese officials and state media for years targeted Lai with fierce criticism. Last week, the country’s foreign ministry described him as “one of the most notorious anti-China elements bent on destabilizing Hong Kong and a mastermind of the riots that took place in Hong Kong."

“If you put it in a ranking, they hate him more than anyone else," said Victoria Hui, an associate professor of political science at the University of Notre Dame.

Lai, 76, faces possible life imprisonment if convicted on charges of collusion with foreign forces. He has also been charged with publishing seditious material under a colonial-era law that long sat dormant before being taken up again after the protests that swept across Hong Kong.

Lai is accused of using his newspaper, media interviews and posts on Twitter, now known as X, to call for sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese government officials for the clampdown that followed the protests. Prosecutors also allege he helped fund an ad campaign in international newspapers to rally support for such a move.

The national security law, which went into effect at the end of June 2020, criminalized appeals for foreign sanctions and various forms of dissent. Some 285 people have been arrested under the law, while more than 10,000 people were arrested in connection with the 2019 protests. Many members of the city’s pro-democracy opposition are in jail or have left the city.

Sebastien Lai, the media mogul’s youngest son who now lives in Taipei, said his father—a British passport holder—was willing to face the risk of imprisonment to encourage others who shared his beliefs.

“Dad staying in Hong Kong is really proof that this intangible thing called liberty is a thing that people yearn for," he said. “You can call it Western values, but it’s not really, in the sense that it’s not something that only people in the West want or deserve."

Born in the mainland Chinese city of Guangzhou, Lai was smuggled into Hong Kong on a fishing boat at age 12. His family, which had its wealth stripped after the Communist takeover of China in 1949, feared he might starve if he didn’t leave.

Lai went to work at a clothing factory, and said that on his first morning he stood in awe at the amount of food available in the staff canteen. He proved a diligent worker, studying English at night after his shifts were finished.

He rose up the ranks to management, and soon was running his own factory. He expanded to create a clothing company, Giordano, that was modeled on the Italian retailer Benetton, with polo shirts in a rainbow of colors.

Lai later moved into media, publishing an upstart weekly, Next Magazine, that aggressively covered politics, gossip, business and entertainment, before launching Apple Daily in 1995.

His twin business empires created conflicts. Lai, whose political views were inspired by the free market individualism of economist Friedrich Hayek, was deeply antagonistic toward China’s Communist Party, which moved to block Giordano in mainland China in response to criticism from his publications.

Lai chose to stick with media and sold his stake in Giordano. His Hong Kong publications became a bellwether for media freedoms in Hong Kong after the former British territory returned to Chinese control in 1997. The paper investigated corruption and official wrongdoing, lampooned government figures and championed the growing resistance in the city as Beijing tightened its control.

Six former editors and executives at Apple Daily newspaper, which was forced to close in 2021 after authorities froze its assets, pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to collude with foreign forces.

On Monday, attendees at his trial including visitors, lawyers and journalists were required to go through scanners before entering the courtroom. Police officers and sniffer dogs patrolled the building, while armored and bomb-disposal vehicles were stationed nearby.

One man aged in his 40s started queuing up for a seat in the courtroom after 4 a.m. on Monday. Lai “created this newspaper that became an iconic voice of this place," he said. “It would say what it wanted to say. In the media world, it slowly became the last flame."

Lai was first arrested under the security law in August 2020 when about 200 police officers raided Apple Daily’s newsroom. He has been behind bars since December 2020, after the city’s highest court revoked his bail and ordered him back into custody.

Lai began serving separate jail terms in 2021 after being convicted of participating in unauthorized protests, and was sentenced last year to five years and nine months after being convicted of fraud after a court ruled he had violated terms of the lease at the former headquarters of his media company.

The government’s moves against Lai and Apple Daily have provoked a wave of international criticism. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the closure of Apple Daily an example of “deeply damaging changes" brought by Beijing tightening its rule over Hong Kong.

In August 2020, the U.S. levied sanctions on several Chinese political figures and local leaders involved in the national security crackdown including John Lee, who is now the city’s chief executive.

Hong Kong and Chinese authorities have bristled at criticism over the Lai case. When his supporters abroad marked his 1,000th day in custody and cast his jailing as unjust, the Hong Kong government called their remarks “blatant political interference" and warned that any statements attempting to obstruct the course of justice could be considered criminal contempt of court.

In November, 10 Catholic bishops from the U.S., India, Nigeria and elsewhere called for the immediate and unconditional release of Lai, a Catholic, drawing a similar rebuke from the city’s government.

