Hong Kong Puts Its Most-Wanted Dissident Jimmy Lai on Trial
Austin Ramzy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Dec 2023, 03:45 PM IST
SummaryThe media mogul faces up to life in prison if convicted under the national security law.
HONG KONG—The most high-profile case of Hong Kong’s yearslong effort to snuff out dissent after protests rocked the city began on Monday as newspaper tycoon Jimmy Lai went on trial under the national security law imposed by Beijing.
