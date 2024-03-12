Breaking News
Horse trading in Haryana? 5 JJP MLAs skip meeting called by Dushyant Chautala, in touch with BJP, says report
The five JJP MLAs who are reportedly in touch with the BJP include Jogi Ram Sihag, Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh, Ramniwas and Devinder Babli
Only four Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLAs attended today's meeting called by chief Dushyant Chautala at his farmhouse in Delhi, triggering speculation that the other five are allegedly in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), working out a deal to cross over.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message