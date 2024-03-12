Hello User
Business News/ Politics / Horse trading in Haryana? 5 JJP MLAs skip meeting called by Dushyant Chautala, in touch with BJP, says report
BREAKING NEWS

Horse trading in Haryana? 5 JJP MLAs skip meeting called by Dushyant Chautala, in touch with BJP, says report

Written By Chanchal

  • The five JJP MLAs who are reportedly in touch with the BJP include Jogi Ram Sihag, Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh, Ramniwas and Devinder Babli

Mint Image

Only four Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLAs attended today's meeting called by chief Dushyant Chautala at his farmhouse in Delhi, triggering speculation that the other five are allegedly in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), working out a deal to cross over.

The five MLAs who are reportedly formed a group and are in touch with the BJP include Jogi Ram Sihag, Ram Kumar Gautam, Ishwar Singh, Ramniwas and Devinder Babli, sources have quoted NDTV as saying.

The five MLAs of the JJP who have skipped the meeting have been called by the party in New Delhi. More details are awaited.

