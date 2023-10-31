Hospitals in Gaza Get Closer to Front Line in Israel’s Battle to Root Out Hamas

Gaza’s hospitals have found themselves on the front lines of Israel’s war against the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas.

Airstrikes near hospitals—overflowing with the sick and wounded and sheltering large numbers of displaced civilians—have damaged buildings, blown in windows and disrupted operations, doctors and administrators say.

Israeli military authorities have urged the evacuation of medical centers in the north part of the Palestinian coastal enclave—something that physicians and aid organizations say is a practical impossibility, given the difficulties in moving large numbers of patients.

Israel says it hasn’t targeted hospitals during its campaign to oust Hamas from the Gaza Strip after a series of terrorist attacks by the group in southern Israel on Oct. 7 that left 1,400 people dead. Scores of other people were kidnapped and taken back to Gaza as hostages.

“It is unfortunate to hear that the hospitals were damaged," said Maj. Nir Dinar, an Israel Defense Forces spokesman. “The IDF strikes military targets that the Hamas terrorist organization is embedding near civilians and civilian infrastructure, such as schools and hospitals."

The country’s military last week accused Hamas—a U.S.-designated terrorist organization—of using tunnels below Gaza’s largest hospital as a command center. Israel also says Hamas siphons off fuel from medical facilities, using it to keep its massive underground network ventilated.

A spokesman for Hamas said Israel’s allegations about its use of Al-Shifa hospital were false and the group regarded them “as a prelude to harming this important medical facility."

On Monday, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kailah said that Israel was “invading Palestinian cities and firing on hospitals and their surroundings, threatening the lives of patients and spreading terror among them."

Overnight strikes hit targets near the Turkish Palestinian Friendship and Al-Quds hospitals in northern Gaza as well as the Al-Ahli hospital, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.

Dinar, the Israeli military spokesman, declined to comment on whether the IDF would operate in or under any hospitals in Gaza as it seeks to remove Hamas, which governs Gaza, from power.

Hamas blamed a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza earlier this month on an Israeli airstrike, which it said killed more than 400 people. The U.S. and Israel say the blast was caused by a failed rocket fired by militants in Gaza.

A video investigation by The Wall Street Journal determined that a malfunctioning rocket fired from inside the strip caused the damage at the hospital, which wasn’t consistent with an Israeli airstrike.

As Israel has pressed its bombing campaign across the north of the Gaza Strip, its military has urged civilians to leave the area including evacuating hospitals, where many initially fled seeking safety even as the wards filled up with casualties.

Around 117,000 people are sheltering at 10 hospitals in Gaza City and other parts of the north that have received “repeated evacuation orders" by Israeli authorities in recent days, according to the United Nations.

Thousands of patients in critical care, hooked up to ventilators or with debilitating illnesses or injuries, make the process of evacuation—especially during a war—unfeasible, aid agencies and medical staff say.

Palestinian Red Crescent Society spokesman Raed Al-Nims said it was impossible to carry out Israel’s orders because hundreds of patients and up to 14,000 people sheltering at the group’s Al-Quds hospital have no other location to go. “There is no safe place," he said. “This is the safest place for them."

Salah Qudsi, 52, says he and his family are too afraid to evacuate Al-Quds, where they have sheltered for more than one week, even as the bombs fall around them, including one Sunday that was 20 meters away from the hospital. “People are trembling in fear," said Qudsi.

“If the hospital and staff left collectively, I would leave with them, but the roads to the south are not secure," he said.

Israel’s military has published a satellite image of the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City, the strip’s largest medical facility, and marked in red locations that it said were four underground Hamas complexes and one command-and-control center.

The IDF also said other hospitals are being used by Hamas but didn’t mention which ones or how, except to say that some tunnels are located near them.

Israel’s claims couldn’t be independently verified, and it wasn’t clear what sort of intelligence the military relied on to make the determinations. The IDF released a recording of what it said were two unidentified Palestinians, in which one reveals to the other the location of Hamas’s headquarters as being under the hospital.

Israel said it had shared its own intelligence with other allies.

The Hamas spokesman said there are no tunnels and Hamas headquarters under Al-Shifa and that the locations marked red showed the reception and emergency building, the specialized care and surgery building, nurseries, outpatient clinics and dialysis center.

“All of these facilities are crowded with hundreds of patients, wounded, medical personnel, and displaced people," he said.

The U.N. estimates Al-Shifa is sheltering some 50,000 civilians. Mohamed Abu Salmiya, head of Al-Shifa hospital, couldn’t be reached for comment.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Hamas’s tunnels lead directly into Al-Shifa hospital and are used as command-and-control centers to help coordinate militant activities, including the firing of rockets at Israel.

Many of those involved in the attacks on Israel earlier this month took cover in Al-Shifa after returning back to Gaza, according to the IDF. “We have concrete evidence that hundreds of terrorists flooded into Al-Shifa hospital after the Oct. 7 massacre," Hagari said, without elaborating.

Yaakov Amidror, a retired IDF general and former national security adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said the military was unlikely to bomb hospitals given the sensitivities around civilian casualties and pressure not to do so from the U.S.

Israel would more likely choose to reach the hospitals with ground forces or encircle hospital areas, and then try to squeeze Hamas forces out, Amidror said.

Israeli officials have had reason to believe that Hamas has been operating from underneath Al-Shifa for more than 15 years, he said. The information is based on interrogation of captured Hamas members and Israeli intelligence agents who have visited it, he said.

Building large tunnels under hospitals is a tactic used by other militant groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and Islamic State, according to Michael Knights, a military analyst at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a think tank.

The general director of the Turkish Friendship Hospital, Subhi Skaik, said that his facility was severely damaged on Monday by repeated Israeli strikes in surrounding areas.

“The Israeli occupation not only exacerbated the suffering and pain of cancer patients, by denying them access to medicines and treatment abroad, but it has also escalated the danger to their lives by repeatedly targeting the hospital surroundings," he said.

Since the Oct. 7 attacks and the subsequent Israeli bombing campaign over one-third of the 35 hospitals in Gaza and nearly two-thirds of the 72 primary healthcare clinics have shut down because of damage or lack of fuel, according to the U.N.’s latest figures.

The World Health Organization last week said there had been 171 attacks affecting healthcare workers and facilities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, leading to 493 deaths and 387 injuries, as of Oct. 24.

“The health system is on the verge of collapse and dwindling access to health services, clean water, food and fuel on top of an already weakened healthcare system risks further loss of civilian life," the WHO said.

Hospitals in Israel have also come under fire, though to a lesser extent. Rockets fired from Gaza on two separate occasions landed directly on Barzilai Hospital in the Israel city of Ashkelon, located just north from the Palestinian enclave.

One of the rockets hit a children’s ward, but there were no injuries as most patients in unprotected areas of the hospital were evacuated on the first day of the war. Some were moved to the hospital’s underground shelters.

Suha Ma'ayeh and Margherita Stancati contributed to this article.

