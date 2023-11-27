Hostage Releases Bring Reunions, Relief—And Growing Pressure to Free More

On Sunday, President Biden said the U.S. was pressing to extend the current cease-fire beyond four days. Hamas has released at least one American so far under the cease-fire deal—4-year-old Abigail Mor Idan, whose parents were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks. Of the eventual return of the remaining Americans, Biden said he was “hopeful, but I don’t have anything firmly to tell you at this moment."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}