House GOP Leaders Unveil New Spy Powers Plan, Seek Party Unity

(Bloomberg) -- House Republicans unveiled their latest plan to extend a US spy powers tool after a week of rebellion from privacy hawks forced leadership to settle for a 10-day extension as they worked through negotiations.

The new plan, dropped Thursday, would extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act by three years and seeks to strengthen civil liberties guardrails, but falls short of requiring warrants to search the information—the overarching demand from privacy hawks.

The proposal also includes new penalties and oversight of FBI searches of US persons, as well as prohibitions on targeting US citizens. For targeting US persons, the government “may seek” a warrant “issued pursuant to the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure by a court of competent jurisdiction,” according to the legislation.

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The House Rules Committee is slated to consider the proposal April 27, several days ahead of the deadline.

This is leadership’s third offer on FISA, with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and others originally pushing for a clean, 18-month reauthorization that had the backing of the White House. However, a handful of conservatives rejected the clean extension, and a mix of hardliners and moderates voted down a separate five-year deal that included various alterations. A main source of contention was the lack of warrant requirements.

Prior to the latest text dropping, some conservatives still expressed hesitation on whether they’d support the deal. But Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio), a key holdout over warrant requirements, said he is in favor of the three-year extension.

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“I feel pretty good about it. I hope we can find a way to work together to get it across the finish line,” Davidson said, adding, “I won’t say it’s perfect but I do think it’s an incredibly good product.”

In addition to warrant requirements, House conservatives have pushed to include a ban on central bank digital currency. The language in the three-year proposal does not include CBDC language, which could make it difficult to pass both in the Rules Committee and on the floor.

Davidson called CBDC a “separate issue” and expressed concern that it might “kill” the party-line procedural vote, called a rule, if it is not included. And his concern is valid: holdouts like Reps. Ralph Norman (R-S.C) and Keith Self (R-Texas) said CBDC is important to secure their votes.

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Self told reporters he “absolutely” wants to include CBDC in any FISA deal and he’s not interested in attaching it to a separate vehicle. The House has passed a CBDC ban before, but it has since stalled in the Senate.

“I believe that the votes are not there unless FISA includes CBDC,” Self said.

Intel Court Weighs In

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has renewed its approval of FISA’s Section 702, which permits US intelligence agencies and law enforcement to collect the communications of foreign citizens in certain circumstances, according to three people familiar with the process.

The secretive national security court last month approved warrantless surveillance tactics under the law until March 2027, said the three people, who requested anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.

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While the FISA court’s recertification allows the US intelligence community to collect phone calls and emails until next year, the expiration of the underlying statute can complicate operations under the program. The spy community uses Section 702 as a major source of foreign intelligence and counter-terrorism.

Privacy hawks both in the House and Senate are not only pushing for a warrant requirement to search the data that may have swept up Americans’ information, but they are also pressing to close a loophole in federal law that allows the government to buy Americans’ location data without a warrant.

Norman said prior to the text release that leadership did not “thread the needle” on warrant requirements enough to his satisfaction, but he’d accept a three-year extension if conservatives “get enough stuff, things in it.”

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“I’ve learned around here you don’t get anywhere near what you want. If you’re a conservative, you don’t have anywhere close to what you want,” Norman said.

But moderates who want to see a FISA deal passed before the April 30 extension have expressed frustration with conservatives who continue to decline leadership’s plans, particularly after the holdups forced a middle-of-the-night vote last week that ultimately never passed.

“I just think there was, like, a side conversation between a select group of members and the White House and leadership that everyone else was not a part of,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) told Bloomberg Government this week. “And then they expect us to be in the middle of the night to vote on something that we didn’t have proper time to, you know, read.”

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“I don’t know what else they could possibly want,” she said of conservative holdouts.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), another moderate who wants Section 702 extended, said part of the issue with FISA’s breakdown came from “trying to appease people who can never be appeased.”

“And that’s the problem. They can never define a win. They can never take yes for an answer. And they just continually move the goalposts, and no matter what you give them, they still somehow end up voting no,” Lawler said.

If the House cannot move forward on a FISA deal, the Senate is considering moving forward on its three-year extension proposal.

“If the House can’t move by sometime tomorrow,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said early Thursday morning, “then, you know, my assumption is we’re going have to figure it out next week because we can’t afford to go dark.”

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But conservatives are shrugging that off. Self called Thune’s comments a “threat” and that “we’re gonna handle it in the House.”

“We suspect not a lot’s happening in the Senate,” Self said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Rachel Schilke at rschilke@bloombergindustry.com; Roxana Tiron in Washington at rtiron@bgov.com; Maeve Sheehey in Washington at msheehey@bloombergindustry.com

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brandon Conradis at bconradis@bloombergindustry.com; James Arkin at jarkin@bloombergindustry.com

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