How a Chinese X User in Italy Became a Beijing Target

From a computer in Europe, a Chinese X user has in recent years acted as an online hub for news censored in China, with more than one million accounts following his tweets.

Now, he is encouraging his China-based followers to drop him, after many of them told him they have been subjected to police questioning.

The warning, which has shaken many of his followers, is a sign of Beijing’s widening attempts to control speech on foreign social-media platforms that had previously served as a refuge for critics.

Hiding behind a cartoon cat avatar and the nickname Teacher Li is Li Ying, a 31-year-old artist based in Italy who reposts content that would likely be deemed too sensitive for China’s social-media platforms. In the process, he has become one of the most influential challengers to Beijing’s censorship machine.

Li said in an interview that his website and X account have become frequent targets of hacking and cyberattacks and that he has moved four times in the past year for fear of being tracked down by Chinese authorities.

Li’s transformation into a dissident was accidental. He moved to Italy in 2015 to study contemporary art and was stranded there when the pandemic hit. When protests against Covid restrictions mandated by Chinese leader Xi Jinping broke out across China in 2022, Li used his Twitter account to retweet videos and photos of protest scenes sent to him via private messaging. His followers quickly ballooned, and his account became a go-to spot for real-time news on the protests.

He could assume that role because he wasn’t physically in China, and he was posting on a platform outside Chinese censors’ reach. X, the former Twitter, is blocked in China but accessible for Chinese users of virtual private networks, or VPNs.

After the protest faded, he continued his role of broadcasting grievances people in China sent him, and even internal government directives shared by civil servants.

On Feb. 25, Li tweeted that authorities appeared to have gone through his list of 1.6 million X followers and that many of those living in China had been “invited to tea," a euphemism for being taken in for questioning.

“I’d encourage those who are scared to unfollow me," Li tweeted. He also shared tips to avoid being identified by Chinese authorities, advising followers not to use photos of themselves for their X avatars and suggesting roundabout ways to see his tweets.

Within days, Li shed 200,000 followers. Many other influential Chinese dissidents on X and YouTube also saw their followings wane.

Li said at least 200 people had told him in the past three months that they were summoned by authorities because they followed him on X.

One of Li’s X followers tweeted that when he was called into his local police station early last week, the first questions were whether he followed Li on X and whether he had interacted with him. He said in his posting that he refused to sign a statement saying that accessing blocked sites was unlawful and a pledge to delete his tweets.

The user’s direct-messaging feature on X has been turned off and he didn’t respond to requests for comment sent through the Facebook account linked to his X account.

Li characterized the crackdown on speech in China, where vocal dissidents are typically jailed or exiled before any significant opposition movement has time to emerge, as even tighter than under other authoritarian regimes.

“Many of us learned after [Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s] death that even Russia has an opposition party, presidential elections and debates," Li said. “In China, you can get ‘invited to tea’ for just following someone outside China’s internet."

Many Chinese internet users have increasingly found themselves relying on foreign platforms to learn what’s happening in China. Accounts run by overseas Chinese on foreign social-media platforms such as X and Instagram have acted as news archives on social unrest in China, preserving content before it is erased from Chinese platforms.

Li set up his Twitter account in 2020 and fully migrated there from Chinese microblogging platform Weibo after censors deleted more than 50 Weibo accounts he created and finally blocked him from signing up for new accounts.

Tens of thousands of social-media users similarly have left top Chinese platforms in recent years, building new networks on foreign sites. Now, like Li, many have found that the foreign platforms don’t provide as much shelter from Beijing’s censors as they had thought.

China’s censorship and surveillance mechanisms have grown more intense as Beijing wrestles with discontent amid an economic downturn, with more accounts emerging of Chinese authorities’ efforts to intimidate influential social-media users based overseas.

Since late 2022, Li said, local police have paid frequent visits to his parents in China’s Anhui province, hoping to pressure him into deactivating his X account.

Li said his friends, classmates, teachers and social-media contacts, even some who just happened to be in the same chat group, have been subject to police interrogation in China over the past year. He said some told him they were asked whether he was sponsored by foreign financiers. He has cut contact with most of his friends and family for fear of implicating them.

Li stays in his apartment in Italy with his two cats most of the time. He said his bank accounts in China have long been frozen. His main source of income comes from YouTube, where he hosts a channel discussing news using the same cartoon-cat avatar as on X.

Beijing’s targeting of the followers of influential exiled dissidents appears to be an escalation, experts say. “If you can’t get them to shut down and you can’t intimidate them, then you go after their audience," said Mareike Ohlberg, a senior fellow in the Indo-Pacific Program at the German Marshall Fund.

Chinese authorities often rely on private contractors to monitor social media and track down people from foreign platforms. A recent leak of documents from a Chinese cybersecurity firm suggests that the company, I-Soon, is able to track down people if they use their Chinese phone number or email to sign up for accounts. The spyware the company developed can help authorities hack into X accounts, masquerading as users to send tweets and reading users’ private messages, the documents show.

Minxin Pei, a professor of political science at Claremont McKenna College, said it is possible that police would dedicate the resources and labor to go through 1.6 million X profiles and track down followers based in China. “The level of Beijing’s paranoia is unthinkable for many," Pei said.

In the flood of submissions from followers that Li has received, he said many came from civil servants.

The Wall Street Journal reviewed the screenshot of a private message Li said he had received on X in late 2023. The message was worded as a warning to Li. According to the screenshot, the sender said that the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of State Security and the Cyberspace Administration of China were planning a meeting to discuss ways to get Li sent back to China. The Journal couldn’t determine who had sent the message.

The Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of State Security and the Cyberspace Administration of China didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Li said he is saving up emergency funds in case he needs to move again.

“I have known since the protests the price I, and even my family, would have to pay for what I do," he said.

