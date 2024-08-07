How a jobs protest toppled Bangladesh’s iron lady
Krishna Pokharel , Shan Li , Tripti Lahiri , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Aug 2024, 07:44 AM IST
SummaryThe prime minister’s use of a slur with historic resonance sparked a larger movement against her rule.
As protests flared over government jobs in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina turned to a familiar playbook—the country’s liberation war of 1971 and its legacy of divisions between freedom fighters and traitors that the leader has often evoked.
