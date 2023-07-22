How a Tiny Archipelago Gave Russian Ships a Foothold in the Atlantic
Summary
- A longstanding fishing agreement is crucial to the Faroe Islands’ economy, but it also gives Russian vessels access to the North Atlantic
While Europe has worked hard to close security gaps since Russia invaded Ukraine, a tiny island group in the North Atlantic provides a loophole for Russian ships to fish and dock in its waters and ports, among them vessels accused of spying and sabotage.
