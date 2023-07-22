How a Tiny Archipelago Gave Russian Ships a Foothold in the Atlantic

The wind-lashed Faroes, with a population of 54,000 people, 70,000 sheep and around a half-a-million breeding pairs of puffins, have jurisdiction over their own trade policy and aren’t a member of the EU, but their foreign and security policy is determined in Denmark. The Faroese-Russian fishing agreement, which dates back to 1977, allows the Faroese to fish primarily for cod in the Barents Sea and Russians to fish for herring and mackerel in Faroese waters. Fish constitutes about 90% of Faroese exports. Danish politicians have said the agreement makes the Faroes, and by extension Denmark, vulnerable to Russian espionage and creates a rift with the EU.