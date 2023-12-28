How an Israeli Airstrike on a Hamas Commander Also Killed Scores of Civilians
David S. Cloud , Dov Lieber , Omar Abdel-Baqui , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 28 Dec 2023, 06:55 PM IST
SummaryA Wall Street Journal investigation found a mix of intentional tactics and unintended consequences contributed to one of the deadliest bombings of the Gaza war.
The alley-like streets and closely spaced buildings of the Block 6 neighborhood in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp were packed with people the afternoon of Oct. 31. Some stood in a long line at the local bakery. Others were crammed more tightly than usual into tiny apartments.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less