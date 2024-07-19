How an unrestrained Trump would govern in a second term
Andrew Restuccia , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 19 Jul 2024, 10:29 AM IST
SummaryBehind all the pageantry, the Republican convention made clear what Donald Trump’s governing style would look like in a second term: assertive, adversarial and unconstrained.
Behind all the pageantry, the Republican convention made clear what Donald Trump’s governing style would look like in a second term: assertive, adversarial and unconstrained.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less