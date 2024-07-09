How Biden’s inner circle worked to keep signs of aging under wraps
Andrew Restuccia , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 09 Jul 2024, 12:26 PM IST
SummaryAides kept a tight rein on the president’s travel plans, news conferences, public appearances and meetings with donors as Biden’s stumbles became increasingly obvious.
Senior White House advisers for more than a year have aggressively stage-managed President Biden’s schedule, movements and personal interactions, as they sought to minimize signs of how age has taken a toll on the oldest president in U.S. history.
