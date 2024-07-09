How Biden’s inner circle worked to keep signs of aging under wraps

At some fundraising events, the campaign allows few impromptu moments with the president, even with top donors. The campaign has long directed donors to submit their questions for the president in advance, including at an event this year in South Florida with only eight people attending, according to a donor. Biden spoke slowly and stumbled over some of his words, but he ultimately gave detailed responses, the donor said. The president seemed to have “lost a step," the donor said, but he didn’t seem impaired.