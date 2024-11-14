How China capitalized on US indifference in Latin America
James T. Areddy , Ryan Dubé , Roque Ruiz , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 14 Nov 2024, 01:53 PM IST
SummaryXi Jinping’s visit for summits and the inauguration of a port illustrates what some have called China’s economic marginalization of the U.S. in the region.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
South of the border, China is ascendant.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less