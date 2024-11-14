How China capitalized on US indifference in Latin America

China is crowding in with manufactured exports such as Huawei Technologies’ telecommunication hardware and electric vehicles from BYD, which has taken over an abandoned Ford plant in Brazil. An influx of Chinese steel recently forced the closure of a large Chilean mill. Already some countries are raising tariffs on Chinese goods, and others see threats from big Chinese entrants to traditional sectors, such as fishing. China’s image has also been tarnished by shoddy construction, such as on a hydroelectric project in Ecuador, and by limited regard for the environment and indigenous people, such as around copper mines in Peru.