How China’s political clans might determine its future
The Economist 12 min read 05 Jun 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Summary
- The descendants of those who fought with Mao will help choose the country’s next ruler
China’s propaganda chiefs are eager to show that Xi Jinping, the country’s leader, belongs to the red aristocracy. They pump out books and documentaries about his late father, Xi Zhongxun, who was a comrade-in-arms of Mao Zedong. Once a year, when state television shows Mr Xi delivering new year’s greetings from what purports to be his desk, his father’s picture is clearly visible on a bookshelf behind him. The message is clear: Mr Xi’s bloodline is impeccable.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less