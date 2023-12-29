How China sees Gaza

There are constructive reasons why China has no interest in a regional conflagration. It is the largest trade partner of many Middle Eastern countries and is believed to be the largest single buyer of both Iranian and Saudi oil (Iranian oil sales are a murky business). Its economic ties are strongest with rich Gulf states, but it is eager to help rebuild war-shattered countries, investing billions of dollars in Iraq, for instance. Many governments, both in the West and in the Middle East, have asked China to urge Iran to avoid stoking the conflict. China is willing to reason with Iran, diplomats believe. China has leverage, too. But at the end of the day, they add, it is not China but America that has what Iran most desires: a deal to end nuclear-related sanctions and Iran’s isolation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}