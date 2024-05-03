How China sees US campus protests
SummaryIntolerant of protests at home, Beijing signals sympathy for pro-Palestinian student demonstrators.
Student demonstrations spreading across U.S. campuses have drawn attention in Beijing, where comments by some officials and state media have conveyed sympathy for the protesters and criticism of what is seen as a U.S. double standard on protest crackdowns.
