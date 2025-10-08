How China threatens to force Taiwan into a total blackout
James T. Areddy , Joyu Wang , Roque Ruiz , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Oct 2025, 04:40 pm IST
Summary
A Chinese blockade would quickly deplete resources on an island that depends on imported fuel.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Chinese military exercises around Taiwan have sparked an urgent effort in Taipei and Washington to address a critical vulnerability on the island: It is almost entirely dependent on imported fuel.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story