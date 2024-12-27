How China turns members of its diaspora into spies

These activities are legal, so long as the organisers are acting independently. But the line between voluntary action and work as an agent is fuzzy. Many overseas Chinese are genuine supporters of the Communist Party or, at least, willing to further its interests because it will help their businesses back home or keep their families in China safe. It is only when they receive covert funding, instructions or supervision from Chinese officials that they cross the line into being foreign agents. In 2022, for example, the FBI arrested the head of a Shandong hometown association—not because of his frequent trips to China and friendliness with Chinese officials, but because they suspected him of working with Chinese police to forcibly repatriate another immigrant. Similarly, in 2023 two Chinese men were indicted for allegedly working with Chinese police to operate a “clandestine police station" inside a Fujian hometown association in New York. One of them pleaded guilty on December 18th.