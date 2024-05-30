How China uses Russia as a wrecking ball

Russia demolishes, China builds

After Russia cast its three vetoes, China joined it in criticising UN sanctions for ignoring the sovereign rights of Syria, Mali and North Korea. Some African governments voiced alarm at Russia’s dismantling of the UN mission in Mali. Many argue that arms embargoes prevent states from buying weapons, even as rebels arm themselves. In its day China has found UN peacekeeping missions useful in African countries where it has economic interests, says Richard Gowan of Crisis Group, a think-tank. But broadly, African nations are “sick and tired of former colonial powers telling them what to do", and China and Russia are “keen to win over African members", adds Mr Gowan. In a debate about Africa on May 23rd, China’s UN ambassador, Fu Cong, scolded unnamed Western countries for “adhering to the old mentality from the colonial era, wantonly interfering in the internal affairs of African states" and “always resorting to pressure and sanctions".