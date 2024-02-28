How Congress govt's future in Himachal depend on the budget session?
Congress suffered a setback in Himachal Pradesh as BJP's Harsh Mahajan won the tied Rajya Sabha election. Cross-voting by some MLAs raised concerns for Congress government's stability. Budget passage holds the key to power.
Rajya Sabha election results of the lone seat in Himachal Pradesh was a shocker as Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Harsh Mahajan defeated Congress candidate and senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Notably, the results were tied at 34 votes each, however, ‘draw of lots’ sealed the deal for BJP compounding Congress woes in the hill state as the Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government looks at a possibility of collapse of the Congress government.