Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has slammed the Ethics Committee Chairman of Parliament Vinod Sonkar for “openly speaking to the media" about the ‘Cash for Query’ row in which the TMC MP is embroiled in a controversy. It is alleged that Mahua Moitra received money to ask questions about Gautam Adani in Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a tweet, Mahua Moitra alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) agenda is to expel her from the Lok Sabha and demanded to know how the affidavit from the businessman, Darshan Hiranandani, regarding the 'Cash for Query' scandal was leaked to the media before an inquiry.

“Chairman Ethics Committee openly speaks to media. Please see Lok Sabha rules below. How does “affidavit" find its way to media? Chairman should first do inquiry into how this was leaked. I repeat - BJP 1 point agenda is to expel me from LS to shut me up on Adani," Mahua Moitra said in a tweet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Ethics Committee Chairman Vinod Sonkar has assured that the Committee will reach a conclusion after examining everything related to the 'Cash for Query' scandal.

The committee has been called on October 26 in which Mahua Moitra will be examined. He said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who first made allegations about the TMC MP, has been asked to be present with the evidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WHAT DOES THE AFFIDAVIT SAY? Darshan Hiranandani, in the affidavit, claimed that Mahua Moitra had shared her Parliament Login credentials with him.

The affidavit mentions: "In his 3-page signed affidavit to the Ethics panel, Darshan Hiranandani had admitted to his friendship with the TMC MP Mahua Moitra and claimed that the Lok Sabha Member saw attacking the Adani group as a route to fame, She became Lok Sabha MP in May 2019. She was advised by her friends that the shortest route to fame was by attacking Narendra Modi. She thought that the only way to attack PM Modi was by attacking Gautam Adani and his group as they both come from Gujarat."

"She knew that Indian Oil Corporation was getting into an arrangement with Dhamra LNG a joint venture of the Adani group.....She drafted few questions that she could raise in parliament that would have elements to embarrass the Govt and target the Adani group. She shared with me her email ID as MP, so I could send her information and she could raise the questions. I went along with her proposal," the affidavit read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hiranandani also claims that the TMC MP also demanded favours and gifts from him.

