How Different Is Trump, Really?

You might not want Donald Trump for president, but you probably don’t want Liz Cheney either, judging by a recent piece in this newspaper.
Checks and balances, she maintains, won’t work to contain Mr. Trump because he might have “allies" in Congress.
Uh huh. The need of a president to get voters to send him allies in Congress is a check and balance.
Nor will courts constrain Mr. Trump because he will dismiss their rulings apparently in much the way Americans dismiss the acquittal of O.J. Simpson. But saying and doing are different things. A president can disagree all he wants with a ruling. Ms. Cheney, in our federal system of convoluted and dispersed powers, greatly exaggerates a president’s ability to proceed illegally without destruction raining down on his head both personally and politically.
The founders didn’t rely on the “responsible" persons Ms. Cheney cites by way of listing Republican colleagues who fail the responsible-person test. The founders relied on contending branches of government, competition, self-interest, freedom of speech and assembly.
Anyone can comfortably predict President Trump will commit “illegal or unconstitutional acts" because all presidents do and spend all day in court defending themselves. Example: Joe Biden’s cynical efforts to persuade young voters that he can erase their student debts.
In the New York Times Matthew Schmitz, founder of Compact magazine, points out that Mr. Trump, in practice and deed, actually combines colorful rhetoric with policies notable mainly for their “moderation" and “pragmatism."
Paul Poast, an international-relations expert at the University of Chicago, points out also in the Times that Mr. Trump had become a “NATO fan" once he could take credit for foreign members increasing their spending.
“Insurrection" is not the word recommended by the events of Jan. 6; it’s only the word the narrative framers find most delicious.
Another reality: Any Democrat can far more freely presume on bureaucratic and institutional support for off-color acts than a President Trump could. Hillary Clinton could rely on the media, FBI and Justice Department to traffic in her made-up collusion evidence. Mr. Biden could rely on them to create a smoke screen blaming Russia and then minimize an unavoidable investigation into his son’s publicly flaunted activities.
Rudy Giuliani was slapped with a $148 million court judgment for demeaning two Georgia poll workers. No court will be doing the same for those soiled by fabricated collusion allegations.
The prosecution of enemies? Oh never mind. But even with the advantages Democrats enjoy, whistleblowers emerge, media outlets break ranks, an infinity of actors discover a personal opportunity in thwarting a president. Then the obstreperous and unpredictable voters have their say.
Hard to unsmell, though, is a growing odor of self-fulfilling prophecy in the Trump-as-dictator jeremiads. He looks increasingly like he might win. If his presidency isn’t a disaster, that would be a disaster, personally and professionally, for the Jeremiahs, who may hope to thwart him in advance by inciting civil disorder and extraconstitutional sabotage.
Ms. Cheney misses what should be her real point. A vote for Mr. Trump in the GOP primary is a vote to continue the form of political warfare Ms. Cheney now exemplifies, the wild assertion, the conspiracy mongering.
Four years ago Mr. Biden could have endorsed the Durham investigation into his own party’s collusion dirty trick, though you might as well expect an act of transformative leadership from your cat.
He at least wisely kept a distance from collusion until he needed his own accusations of Russian interference to distract from his son’s laptop. Mr. Biden unwisely also followed Mrs. Clinton in the malpractice of denigrating Mr. Trump’s 74 million voters, painting all opposition as white supremacy.
Which brings us to the crowning irony. No shortage of Republicans—including a likely majority in elective office—secretly crave to see Mr. Trump in the rearview mirror. You know who doesn’t? As his polls crumble, Mr. Biden’s only hope of re-election is having Mr. Trump as his opponent. Now Mr. Biden’s panic meets Ms. Cheney’s panic: Mr. Trump will win and make a mockery of her hair-on-fire predictions.
A very large caliper capable of very fine measurements has been needed since the Trump advent to say who is the bigger crumbum in our politics, Mr. Trump or his enemies, such as Mrs. Clinton, Adam Schiff, the intelligence manipulators James Clapper and John Brennan, the dictatorship shouters.
What the country really needs is a race between a Democrat and Republican who, whatever their differences, realize the urgency of moving our politics away from the deliberately false, the hysterical, the conspiracy-mongering in favor of a boring discussion of interests and policies.