How Different Is Trump, Really?

Nor will courts constrain Mr. Trump because he will dismiss their rulings apparently in much the way Americans dismiss the acquittal of O.J. Simpson. But saying and doing are different things. A president can disagree all he wants with a ruling. Ms. Cheney, in our federal system of convoluted and dispersed powers, greatly exaggerates a president’s ability to proceed illegally without destruction raining down on his head both personally and politically.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}