How Election Commission orchestrated the ‘big fat Indian wedding’

New Delhi: India’s marathon general elections, spread over 44 days, are finally over. Pulling off this exercise is quite something—it needs months of preparations, training and procurement of supplies. In fact, how the Election Commission of India, the constitutional body empowered to conduct elections, executes this every five years could be a case study in efficient supply-chain management.

To understand the nuances of the process, we spent the last two months speaking to experts like Sunil Arora, a former chief election commissioner, district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates and block development officers from various parts of the country. District magistrates can function as returning officers during elections—they are responsible for overseeing the polls in a constituency.

We also travelled a fair bit. One trip was 652km long, from Delhi to Nako, a village at 12,000 ft, in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district.

The gruelling 16 hour drive to the village, which is close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, gave us a sense of what it takes to conduct the elections. There are 448 registered voters in Nako; 338 of them cast their vote during the elections. But our first stop on the way was an even smaller village, Ka. There are 16 voters and 14 of them cast their vote at a polling booth set up in a run down two-storey school building, circled by snow capped mountains.

Amit Kumar Sharma, the district magistrate of Kinnaur, showed us a warehouse in his government bungalow called Vachat Bhawan, in Reckong Peo, the headquarters of the district. “It’s where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are kept," he said. Guidelines from the Election Commission state that a warehouse storing EVMs shouldn’t have a window. “There were windows in our warehouse. We had them removed," Sharma said.

Hilly terrains pose more challenges. Snowfall, for instance, can disconnect or damage polling booths. Now, there is an optional home voting facility. Any eligible citizen aged 85 and above or with 40% benchmarked disability, can avail the provision of home voting. But it requires a contingent of polling staff and security personnel. In the mountains, it is often difficult to reach these voters.

But the rule books from the Election Commission are robust and it helps the district administration execute to a tee. “A robust system is already in place. We just need to follow what is written, and everything automatically falls in place," Sharma said. “Election is like a big fat Indian wedding. We all enjoy it no matter how challenging it is."

Here’s how the process works, from the initial days of boardroom planning till the time results are declared.