How Election Commission orchestrated the ‘big fat Indian wedding’

The gruelling 16 hour drive to the village, which is close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, gave us a sense of what it takes to conduct the elections. There are 448 registered voters in Nako; 338 of them cast their vote during the elections. But our first stop on the way was an even smaller village, Ka. There are 16 voters and 14 of them cast their vote at a polling booth set up in a run down two-storey school building, circled by snow capped mountains.