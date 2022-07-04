How food became Putin’s new strategic weapon

How food became Putin’s new strategic weapon7 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 06:46 PM IST
With Russia able to control Ukraine’s grain exports, Moscow has found a new way to wield influence around the world
Days before Russia invaded its smaller neighbor, Moscow published a series of nautical alerts that effectively cordoned off sections of the Black Sea near the coast of Ukraine, a top exporter of grain and cooking oil.