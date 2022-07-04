OPEN APP
Home / Politics / How food became Putin’s new strategic weapon

How food became Putin’s new strategic weapon

While the invasion has united Western allies in support of Ukraine, Russia has used its increased leverage over food exports to divide the broader international community and to expand influence over developing economies in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, splitting the world in ways not seen since the Cold War (Photo: AFP)Premium
 wsj 7 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 06:46 PM IST William Mauldin, The Wall Street Journal

With Russia able to control Ukraine’s grain exports, Moscow has found a new way to wield influence around the world

Days before Russia invaded its smaller neighbor, Moscow published a series of nautical alerts that effectively cordoned off sections of the Black Sea near the coast of Ukraine, a top exporter of grain and cooking oil.

