How Germany’s football is tied to its politics

Germany’s politicians must deal with similar issues. A country in which legacy industries see themselves—not always rightly—as central to the economy has struggled to embrace new sectors and disruptive technologies. An ageing country needs to be more open to ideas from abroad and to give young talent freer rein, but the topic is dominated by populist discourse. Cuts are needed in a budget bloated by years of affluence, even as spending on defence and basic infrastructure must be boosted. Most of all, the narrative needs to change: Germany can turn a corner if it embarks on a programme of reform, even if success is not immediate.