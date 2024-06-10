How Israel saved a hostage rescue mission that nearly failed
Michael Amon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Jun 2024, 09:45 AM IST
SummaryIsrael called in heavy airstrikes to support an operation that had a “thin line between being a huge success and a huge failure.”
The two Israeli commando teams had just pulled off a historic rescue mission, freeing four hostages from homes where they were held captive in central Gaza. Now came the hardest part: getting out of Gaza alive.
