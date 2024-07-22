How Kamala Harris views policy

Harris’s emergence as the likely Democratic nominee since President Biden bowed out of the race Sunday has put the focus on the vice president’s policy views and governing style. Given her brief time in the Senate and early end to her presidential bid, Dimon and others have said they have known little about her positions, which has opened her up to Republicans casting her as a radical liberal over the last four years. She also struggled to craft a consistent campaign message when she ran for president herself, leaving her critics to argue her policy positions are rooted in political expediency.