How Netanyahu pushed Biden to the edge of his ‘red line’
Nancy A. Youssef , Michael R. Gordon , Gordon Lubold , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 May 2024, 02:48 PM IST
SummaryThe president warned in March that Israel should not proceed with an assault on Rafah without a plan for protecting civilians
WASHINGTON—It was a decision President Biden didn’t want to make.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less